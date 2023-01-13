Overview of Dr. Tracey Cawthorn, MD

Dr. Tracey Cawthorn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Cawthorn works at Urgent Behavioral Health Care in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.