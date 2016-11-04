See All Pediatricians in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Tracey Deal, MD

Pediatrics
2.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tracey Deal, MD

Dr. Tracey Deal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.

Dr. Deal works at Pediatric Associates in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deal's Office Locations

    Pediatric Associates PC
    13470 TREDEGAR LAKE PKWY, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 320-7139
    Pediatric Associates PC
    1001 Hioaks Rd, Richmond, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 320-7139

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 04, 2016
    My daughter has been going to Pediatric Associates for 13 years, and mostly seen by Dr. Deal. All the doctors are wonderful but Dr. Deal is that rare individual who always has a smile on her face and treats her patients, and their parents, with kindness and compassion. When something major comes up she is tenacious in getting answers, no matter what the situation or the time involved. She cares deeply for her patients and is extremely knowledgeable and professional. I always recommend Dr. Deal.
    D. I. in Colonial Heights, VA — Nov 04, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Tracey Deal, MD
    About Dr. Tracey Deal, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1275595118
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracey Deal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Deal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

