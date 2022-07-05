See All Psychiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Tracey Hoelzle, MD

Psychiatry
4.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tracey Hoelzle, MD

Dr. Tracey Hoelzle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Hoelzle works at Lisa Larkin, MD & Associates, a Ms.Medicine Practice in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoelzle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Larkin, MD & Associates, a Ms.Medicine Practice
    3130 Highland Ave Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 584-9999
  2. 2
    University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC
    234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 584-4505
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Spectrum Rehabilitation
    3200 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 558-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 05, 2022
    Dr. Tracey Hoelzle is excellent. Dr. Hoelzle was very thorough in a review of my condition and my concerns. She was very professional as well as very empathetic. Dr. Hoelzle provided excellent listening, and provided several avenues of therapeutic avenues and solutions for my condition. Dr. Tracey Hoelzle is excellent. Thank You!
    Ron Frey — Jul 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tracey Hoelzle, MD
    About Dr. Tracey Hoelzle, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366650939
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoelzle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoelzle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoelzle works at Lisa Larkin, MD & Associates, a Ms.Medicine Practice in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hoelzle’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoelzle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoelzle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoelzle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoelzle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

