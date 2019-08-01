See All Otolaryngologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Tracey Knott, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Tracey Knott, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tracey Knott, DO

Dr. Tracey Knott, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.

Dr. Knott works at ADVANCED ENT AND COSMETIC SURGERY in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Tonsillitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brittany Howard, MD
Dr. Brittany Howard, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Knott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Enticare PC
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 214-9000
  2. 2
    3303 S Lindsay Rd Ste 124, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 214-9000
  3. 3
    2051 W Chandler Blvd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 214-9000
  4. 4
    3367 S Mercy Rd Ste 205A, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 214-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Gateway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Postnasal Drip
Tonsillitis
Ear Ache
Postnasal Drip
Tonsillitis
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Knott?

    Aug 01, 2019
    Dr Knott and her MA are the epitome of how to treat patients in their care. They took me in at the appointed time and were so kind and gentle, and me feel just like a VIP. They spent all the time I needed to understand what was being done and what the course of treatment we would take. They said they would call me after they received my medical records in about a week for follow up details. I am so grateful to have been referred to them.
    Barbara Anderson — Aug 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tracey Knott, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tracey Knott, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Knott to family and friends

    Dr. Knott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Knott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tracey Knott, DO.

    About Dr. Tracey Knott, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699896027
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracey Knott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knott has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Tonsillitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Knott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tracey Knott, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.