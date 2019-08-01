Dr. Tracey Knott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Knott, DO
Overview of Dr. Tracey Knott, DO
Dr. Tracey Knott, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Knott works at
Dr. Knott's Office Locations
-
1
Enticare PC3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 214-9000
- 2 3303 S Lindsay Rd Ste 124, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 214-9000
- 3 2051 W Chandler Blvd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 214-9000
- 4 3367 S Mercy Rd Ste 205A, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 214-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knott?
Dr Knott and her MA are the epitome of how to treat patients in their care. They took me in at the appointed time and were so kind and gentle, and me feel just like a VIP. They spent all the time I needed to understand what was being done and what the course of treatment we would take. They said they would call me after they received my medical records in about a week for follow up details. I am so grateful to have been referred to them.
About Dr. Tracey Knott, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1699896027
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knott works at
Dr. Knott has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Tonsillitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Knott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.