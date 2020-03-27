See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Meridian, ID
Dr. Tracey Kopperud, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tracey Kopperud, DO

Dr. Tracey Kopperud, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteo Med and Surgery and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Kopperud works at OB/GYN Associates Meridian ID in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kopperud's Office Locations

    OB/GYN Associates Meridian ID
    3520 E Louise Dr Ste 2100, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 888-0909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Suzan — Mar 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tracey Kopperud, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437194388
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteo Med and Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracey Kopperud, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopperud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kopperud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopperud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kopperud works at OB/GYN Associates Meridian ID in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Dr. Kopperud’s profile.

    Dr. Kopperud has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopperud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopperud. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopperud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopperud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopperud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

