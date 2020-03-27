Overview of Dr. Tracey Kopperud, DO

Dr. Tracey Kopperud, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteo Med and Surgery and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Kopperud works at OB/GYN Associates Meridian ID in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.