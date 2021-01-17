Dr. Tracey Lemon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Lemon, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracey Lemon, MD
Dr. Tracey Lemon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Lemon works at
Dr. Lemon's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Center for Women315 Boulevard NE Ste 224, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 265-6888
-
2
Emory Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1250, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 581-0307
-
3
Morrow South7193 Jonesboro Rd # 1, Morrow, GA 30260 Directions (770) 961-2508
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lemon for many years and she is an excellent, personable provider. Due to her busy schedule, you do have to patience but that’s not a problem for me.
About Dr. Tracey Lemon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1881658201
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital
- Meharry Medical College
- FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemon has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lemon speaks French and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemon.
