Dr. Tracey Newlove, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tracey Newlove, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC
Dr. Newlove works at
Tucson Dermatology Ltd.6640 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 886-4199
Tucson Dermatology6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 145, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 886-4199
Desert Life Medical Plaza2001 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 406, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 742-4126
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've had 2 mohs surgeries done by Dr Newlove. She and her staff are tops in my book. Very professional and effective results. I would highly recommend this practice.
- Dermatology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1033386669
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC
- New York University
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp
- University of Arizona
Dr. Newlove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newlove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newlove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newlove has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newlove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newlove speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Newlove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newlove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newlove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newlove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.