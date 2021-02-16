See All Dermatologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Tracey Newlove, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tracey Newlove, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC

Dr. Newlove works at Tucson Dermatology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson Dermatology Ltd.
    6640 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-4199
  2. 2
    Tucson Dermatology
    6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 145, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-4199
  3. 3
    Desert Life Medical Plaza
    2001 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 406, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 742-4126

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 16, 2021
    I've had 2 mohs surgeries done by Dr Newlove. She and her staff are tops in my book. Very professional and effective results. I would highly recommend this practice.
    JOHN RAY OAKDEN — Feb 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Tracey Newlove, MD
    About Dr. Tracey Newlove, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033386669
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC
    Residency
    • New York University
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracey Newlove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newlove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newlove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newlove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newlove works at Tucson Dermatology in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Newlove’s profile.

    Dr. Newlove has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newlove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Newlove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newlove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newlove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newlove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

