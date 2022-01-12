Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peatross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD
Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.
Chandler Regional Medical Center1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 728-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Peatross was alert, kind, attentive and accurate. I hadn't seen anyone for care since 22wks and I saw her at 35wks. She didn't waste time reprimanding me as some might, she immediately got to introducing herself and reviewing my information with me for accuracy, engaged in listening to my questions and answering them, checking for understanding, explaining some things that we needed to review and decide together, and she checked in and asked if I had concerns or questions after we reviewed both of our to-do lists. She was encouraging and overall just awesome! I went in with 5 or 6 things to cover together, 2 of which I expected would be denied in the interest of time, but between Dr. Peatross and the rest of the office staff they worked together to ensure that I was completely taken care of and anything that needed to be done that hadn't been since 22wks was handled before I left that office. I felt I was in competent and caring hands, what a godsend. Thank you Dr. Peatross!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Aultman Health Foundation
- Aultman Hosptial 2600 Sicth St Sw Canton Oh 44710
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Dr. Peatross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peatross accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peatross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Peatross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peatross.
