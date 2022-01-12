See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD

Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Peatross works at Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
Dr. Mark Johnson, MD
4.0 (8)
View Profile

Dr. Peatross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chandler Regional Medical Center
    1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 728-3000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pessary Insertion Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peatross?

    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr. Peatross was alert, kind, attentive and accurate. I hadn't seen anyone for care since 22wks and I saw her at 35wks. She didn't waste time reprimanding me as some might, she immediately got to introducing herself and reviewing my information with me for accuracy, engaged in listening to my questions and answering them, checking for understanding, explaining some things that we needed to review and decide together, and she checked in and asked if I had concerns or questions after we reviewed both of our to-do lists. She was encouraging and overall just awesome! I went in with 5 or 6 things to cover together, 2 of which I expected would be denied in the interest of time, but between Dr. Peatross and the rest of the office staff they worked together to ensure that I was completely taken care of and anything that needed to be done that hadn't been since 22wks was handled before I left that office. I felt I was in competent and caring hands, what a godsend. Thank you Dr. Peatross!
    — Jan 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peatross to family and friends

    Dr. Peatross' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peatross

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD.

    About Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730166349
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Aultman Health Foundation
    Residency
    Internship
    • Aultman Hosptial 2600 Sicth St Sw Canton Oh 44710
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peatross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peatross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peatross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peatross works at Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Peatross’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Peatross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peatross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peatross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peatross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tracey Peatross, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.