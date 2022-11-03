Dr. Tracey Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Pennington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tracey Pennington, MD
Dr. Tracey Pennington, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Pennington works at
Dr. Pennington's Office Locations
-
1
Pain Management Orthopaedic Center733 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions
-
2
Pain Management & Orthopedic Center, P.C.5320 Providence Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 962-2121
-
3
Pulmonary Associates of Tidewater100 Wimbledon Sq, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-5145
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with several pain management Dr thru the years. Short story I have been in 2 trauma accidents, flown by lifeline heli to Sentara trauma. 18 reconstructive surgeries. This past year had 2 more back surgeries, next year will have 2 more if my blood clots do not come back... so i am no rookie of the old days when there were no pain doctors and I could call my surgeon or family doctor and get a prescription. Very simple. Based on honesty... Now today things are very complicated, and Dr Pennington out of the 3 pain doctors I have been too, is the most fair, respectable, and sensitive to my needs. I fully understand that todays world is so complicated with 300 people a day dyeing from fentanyl, and the abuse of the past pill pushers. But I have to say there is no perfect pain doctor or even person out there. In todays world being personal in the medical field; due to in my opinion, the amount of clients they see. But she been the most fair to me of the 3
About Dr. Tracey Pennington, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1497791669
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas at San Antonio
- University of Texas, San Antonio
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University Of California Sacramento
Dr. Pennington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pennington works at
Dr. Pennington has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
