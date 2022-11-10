Dr. Tracey Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Roth, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracey Roth, MD
Dr. Tracey Roth, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Roth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
-
1
Nch Heart Institute Briggs399 Tamiami Trl N Ste 300, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-4201
-
2
Nchmd Inc3302 Bonita Beach Rd Ste 170, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 624-4200
-
3
NCH Heart Institute27160 Bay Landing Dr Ste 200, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 390-1562
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
Dr Roth is one of the most Caring, Thoughtful & Knowledgeable Doctors I have ever met. My mother, who is 91, has been seeing Dr Roth for 15+ years. My mother has been raving about him for quite some time and now I can see why. Recently, I had the pleasure of being with her on one of her appointments and got to meet him for the first time. This man has found his calling and is about as good as it gets! Thank You Dr Roth for taking such great care of my mom! A+++
About Dr. Tracey Roth, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1710970561
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.