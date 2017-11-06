Dr. Tracey Schmucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Schmucker, MD
Dr. Tracey Schmucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Dr. Schmucker's Office Locations
Lowery Optical105 Central Ave, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 268-7154
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an exterior problem on my left eye for two years and was treated incorrectly by Dr Brad White throughout the period. Thankfully, Dr Tracey solved the problem almost immediately. Great, efficient staff that treats you like a person instead of a number. I highly recommend her. George Friedrich
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902805534
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Schmucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmucker has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Diplopia and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.