Overview

Dr. Tracey Smith, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lititz, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteop|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at MRI Group in Lititz, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.