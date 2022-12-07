See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Tracey Stokes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tracey Stokes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Broward Health North.

Dr. Stokes works at eSSe Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Esse Plastic Surgery
    6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 404, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 533-1671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Ptosis
Skin Cancer
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Ptosis
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Amazing! Excellent follow up care, love my result thus far. No issues! Asdy running the front is a boss! These ladies are amazing
    MJ — Dec 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tracey Stokes, MD
    About Dr. Tracey Stokes, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932115516
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Paces Plastic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracey Stokes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stokes works at eSSe Plastic Surgery in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stokes’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

