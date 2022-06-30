Dr. Tracey Upell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Upell, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tracey Upell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Van Buren Twp, MI.
Locations
The Lakes Dental Care6127 Rawsonville Rd Ste 118, Van Buren Twp, MI 48111 Directions (734) 361-3312
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone working in this office is awesome.
About Dr. Tracey Upell, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1265587919
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Upell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upell accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Upell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Upell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Upell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upell.
