Overview

Dr. Tracey Wallace, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Wallace works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA, Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.