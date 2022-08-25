Overview

Dr. Tracey Wolford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Wolford works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.