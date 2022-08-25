Dr. Tracey Wolford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracey Wolford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracey Wolford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Wolford works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C305, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She takes her time explaining everything and has a nice bedside manner.
About Dr. Tracey Wolford, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolford accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wolford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wolford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolford has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.