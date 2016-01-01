Dr. Trach Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trach Dang, MD
Overview of Dr. Trach Dang, MD
Dr. Trach Dang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Saigon.

Dr. Dang's Office Locations
Trach P Dang Mdsenter Medical Office2114 Senter Rd Ste 24, San Jose, CA 95112 Directions (408) 293-2188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Trach Dang, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Vietnamese
- 1215959796
Education & Certifications
- Chas R Drew University Med and Science
- University Of Saigon
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang speaks Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.