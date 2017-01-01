Overview of Dr. Traci Beck, MD

Dr. Traci Beck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Provident Hospital of Cook County.



Dr. Beck works at Facial Aesthetics Center of Excellence PC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.