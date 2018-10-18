Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traci Grossman, MD
Overview of Dr. Traci Grossman, MD
Dr. Traci Grossman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Huntington Hospital
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
Traci Grossman, M.D.5115 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 399-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
Dr. Grossman is one of the most amazing physicians. She is kind, caring, and extremely current on a wide range of medical issues, both physical and emotional. I have the upmost confidence in her knowledge, recommendations and decisions.
About Dr. Traci Grossman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1730161951
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Hospital
- Bryn Mawr-Jefferson U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
