Dr. Traci Hedrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Traci Hedrick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Locations
Charlottesville Office1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-2150
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hedrick is totally amazing! She did such a good job with my colon surgery I only had to stay in the hospital 2 days afterwards! Her staff is also wonderful! I would definitely recommend her for your surgery! Kim
About Dr. Traci Hedrick, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
