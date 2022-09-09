Dr. Traci Kimbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci Kimbrough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Traci Kimbrough, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kimbrough works at
Locations
Affiliated Troy Dermatologists Pllc4600 Investment Dr Ste 260, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so glad I chose to see Dr. Kimbrough! My experience was excellent. Dr. Kimbrough was very communicative, reassuring, thorough, and I felt very comfortable during the exam. I had been putting off getting a whole-body skin check for years because I didn’t like the doctor I had seen in the past. I’m happy that I have found my new dermatologist. Thank you!
About Dr. Traci Kimbrough, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimbrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimbrough works at
Dr. Kimbrough has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimbrough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimbrough.
