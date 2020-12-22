Overview of Dr. Traci Purath, MD

Dr. Traci Purath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from National University Of Ireland and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.



Dr. Purath works at Purath Headache & Neurology, S.C. in Greenfield, WI with other offices in Burlington, WI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.