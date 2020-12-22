Dr. Traci Purath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci Purath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from National University Of Ireland and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.
Purath Headache & Neurology, S.C.7701 W Barnard Ave, Greenfield, WI 53220 Directions (262) 694-5000
Burlington Clinic565 Milwaukee Ave Ste 2C, Burlington, WI 53105 Directions (262) 694-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
Ratings & Reviews
Great Very kind Injections for headaches have really helped Highly recommend
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891716700
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- National University Of Ireland
- Neurology
Dr. Purath has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Purath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purath.
