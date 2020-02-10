Dr. Traci Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci Ryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Traci Ryan, MD
Dr. Traci Ryan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan's Office Locations
-
1
Rieder Medical Building1701 3rd St SE Ste 201, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ryan?
Excellent m.d. that saved my life.
About Dr. Traci Ryan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1407847650
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.