Dr. Traci Ryan, MD

Neurology
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Traci Ryan, MD

Dr. Traci Ryan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Ryan works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ryan's Office Locations

    Rieder Medical Building
    Rieder Medical Building
1701 3rd St SE Ste 201, Puyallup, WA 98372
(253) 697-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Choice Health
    First Health
    Health Net
    Humana
    Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    ODS Health Plan
    PacificSource
    Premera Blue Cross
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 10, 2020
    Excellent m.d. that saved my life.
    Bob Willis — Feb 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Traci Ryan, MD
    About Dr. Traci Ryan, MD

    Specialties
    Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1407847650
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Traci Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ryan works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ryan’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

