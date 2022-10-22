Overview of Dr. Traci Satterfield, MD

Dr. Traci Satterfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Satterfield works at OB-Gyn Associates of Spokane, P.S. in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.