Dr. Traci Satterfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Traci Satterfield, MD
Dr. Traci Satterfield, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Satterfield's Office Locations
Spokane Office601 W 5th Ave Ste 301, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 455-8866
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 458-5800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children's Hospital101 W 8th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-4686Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a high risk patient to start with. When I went into premature labor, 9 weeks early, she was able to stop it. I went into labor again, 3 weeks early, in her office. She had me immediately admitted to Deaconess, that was at 12:02 pm. She had to induce because of my blood pressure, and we decided that it would be safer not to have any other meds administered. Three hours later I had an extremely painful contraction that caused the umbilical cord to wrap around my baby’s throat. She got on the bed, placed her hand into my uterus to hold my baby’s head in preparation for the next contraction. She was able to maneuver the cord, and I was finally able to push and give birth. I truly don’t think my child and me would have survived if not for her.
About Dr. Traci Satterfield, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
