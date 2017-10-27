Overview of Dr. Traci Sheaffer, MD

Dr. Traci Sheaffer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Sheaffer works at Raleigh Neurology Associates in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.