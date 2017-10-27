Dr. Traci Sheaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci Sheaffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Traci Sheaffer, MD
Dr. Traci Sheaffer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Sheaffer works at
Dr. Sheaffer's Office Locations
Raleigh Neurology Associates1540 Sunday Dr Ste 209, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-3456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheaffer?
Dr. Schaeffer has been amazing as she has helped us navigate through the difficult time my young daughter is having with status migraines. She is very thorough, takes her time and allows you talk and ask question without feeling rushed at all. She is so caring and has great skills when dealing with kids. Every call or mesage we have made to her office is returned quickly and we are always made to feel important and cared about.
About Dr. Traci Sheaffer, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1427080233
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheaffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheaffer works at
Dr. Sheaffer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheaffer.
