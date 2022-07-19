Overview of Dr. Traci Temmen, MD

Dr. Traci Temmen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ivy League University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Temmen works at Tampa Cosmetic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.