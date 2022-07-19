See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Traci Temmen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (35)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Traci Temmen, MD

Dr. Traci Temmen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ivy League University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Temmen works at Tampa Cosmetic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Temmen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Cosmetic Surgery
    307 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 877-2277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Big Ears
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
Big Ears
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 19, 2022
    From the moment I walked in for my consultation until my last visit 6 weeks check up after surgery the staff were amazing! They were extremely professional and friendly every step along the way. I would highly recommend them for any plastic surgeries needs you have!
    — Jul 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Traci Temmen, MD
    About Dr. Traci Temmen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497954945
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery-University Of South Florida
    Medical Education
    • Ivy League University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Traci Temmen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temmen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Temmen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Temmen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Temmen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Temmen works at Tampa Cosmetic Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Temmen’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Temmen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temmen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temmen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temmen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

