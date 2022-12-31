Dr. Traci White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci White, MD
Dr. Traci White, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Pain Management of Tulsa6802 S Olympia Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 447-9300
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. White was explained the procedure for an injection in my neck very well and answered all of my questions. Her manner in the procedure room was friendly and professional. I would aso like to compliment the nurses and staff at Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital. The were caring and very professional. I would recommend Dr. White and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital for pain management procedures.
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518170927
- Washington University
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Pain Medicine
Dr. White accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.