Dr. Tracie Kurano, MD
Dr. Tracie Kurano, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4000
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Highly professional, skilled, and responsive. While wait for first time visits are very long (2-3 months), I was impressed she previewed my records, did sound assessment & treatment, & followed-up very promply to sudden, painful "flare ups".
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kurano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurano has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurano.
