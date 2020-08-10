See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Tracie Lanter, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tracie Lanter, MD

Dr. Tracie Lanter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Lanter works at MDVIP - Chevy Chase, Maryland in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lanter's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Chevy Chase, Maryland
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1445, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 245-3100

Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Wellness Examination
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Wellness Examination

Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 10, 2020
    Dr. Lanter is thoughtful and caring physician. I highly recommend her.
    — Aug 10, 2020
    About Dr. Tracie Lanter, MD

    Internal Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1376604496
    Education & Certifications

    Temple University Hospital
    Temple University Hospital
    Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Hospital Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracie Lanter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lanter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lanter works at MDVIP - Chevy Chase, Maryland in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lanter’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

