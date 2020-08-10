Overview of Dr. Tracie Lanter, MD

Dr. Tracie Lanter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Lanter works at MDVIP - Chevy Chase, Maryland in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.