Dr. Tracie Luther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracie Luther, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracie Luther, MD
Dr. Tracie Luther, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shaker Heights, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Dr. Luther works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Luther's Office Locations
-
1
Tracie Luther, MD19910 Malvern Rd # 222, Shaker Heights, OH 44122 Directions (216) 929-0222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luther?
I recently started seeing Dr. Luther. I found her to be a compassionate, knowledgeable person. She’s a good listener; non-judgement and not a “pill pusher”. She offered good advice; very easy to talk to and never rushed me through our sessions. Although she does not accept MCR assignment, she was opened to alternative payment options. Her goal was to help those who seeks out her assistance. More providers should be like Dr. Luther.
About Dr. Tracie Luther, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1649481227
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luther has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luther works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.