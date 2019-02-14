See All Allergists & Immunologists in Lexington, KY
Super Profile

Dr. Tracie Overbeck, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tracie Overbeck, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Overbeck works at Allergy Partners of Central Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners Of Central Kentucky
    166 Pasadena Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 276-1452

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 14, 2019
    Love Dr Overbeck and Gerace!! They are knowledgeable in mast cell disorders and angioedema. They are very attentive and caring. Staff are amazing. Only complaint is a small parking lot for the complex!!
    Meade County, KY — Feb 14, 2019
    
    Photo: Dr. Tracie Overbeck, MD
    About Dr. Tracie Overbeck, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881658805
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tn College Of Med
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracie Overbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Overbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Overbeck works at Allergy Partners of Central Kentucky in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Overbeck’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Overbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overbeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

