Overview

Dr. Tracie Overbeck, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Overbeck works at Allergy Partners of Central Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.