Dr. Tracie Wilcox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Wilcox's Office Locations
DuPage Medical Group40 S Clay St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 364-7850Monday10:00am - 10:00pmTuesday10:00am - 10:00pmWednesday10:00am - 10:00pmThursday10:00am - 10:00pmFriday10:00am - 10:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Dupage Medical Group Department of Internal Medicine220 Springfield Dr Ste 210, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 893-2210
Duly Health and Care133 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Tracie Wilcox, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790995009
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospital & Clinics
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
Dr. Wilcox accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
