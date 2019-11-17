Overview

Dr. Tracy Asher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Asher works at Family Medicine Associates in Broken Arrow, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.