Dr. Tracy Coe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tracy Coe, MD
Dr. Tracy Coe, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Gove County Medical Center, Hays Medical Center, Ness County Hospital, Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, Phillips County Health Systems, Rooks County Health Center, Rush County Memorial Hospital, Russell Regional Hospital, Smith County Memorial Hospital and Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Coe works at
Dr. Coe's Office Locations
1
Tenaya Oncology/Hematology2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 735-7154
2
Welch Cancer Center Pharmacy1585 W 5th St, Sheridan, WY 82801 Directions (307) 674-6022
3
Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center1898 Fort Rd, Sheridan, WY 82801 Directions (307) 672-3473
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Gove County Medical Center
- Hays Medical Center
- Ness County Hospital
- Pawnee Valley Community Hospital
- Phillips County Health Systems
- Rooks County Health Center
- Rush County Memorial Hospital
- Russell Regional Hospital
- Smith County Memorial Hospital
- Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wish she was back in Joplin.I totally trusted her.
About Dr. Tracy Coe, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225045529
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis
- St Joseph Hosp
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coe accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coe has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coe speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Coe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coe.
