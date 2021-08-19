Dr. Tracy Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracy Cook, MD
Dr. Tracy Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
Westerville Office300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2600, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 882-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Cook for about 20 years now. I have never had one negative thing to say about her, she is always attentive, never in a hurry, answers all of my questions, and genuinely interested in what I have to say and my concerns. Many times she has taken me into her private office for more privacy. I highly recommend her to anyone!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
