Overview of Dr. Tracy Cordray, MD

Dr. Tracy Cordray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Cordray works at Summerville Advanced Wound Center in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.