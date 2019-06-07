Dr. Tracy Cordray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Cordray, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracy Cordray, MD
Dr. Tracy Cordray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Cordray's Office Locations
Summerville Advanced Wound Center105 Burton Ave Ste D, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 487-0617
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cordray did my breast reduction surgery last month and did an awesome job! I feel better than I have in a very long time! She is expert in her field, and has a wonderful bedside manner. She is very kind and thoroughly adept at every explanation and/or answers to my questions.
About Dr. Tracy Cordray, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1346432614
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordray has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.