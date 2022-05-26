Dr. Tracy Crnic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crnic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Crnic, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracy Crnic, MD
Dr. Tracy Crnic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Crnic works at
Dr. Crnic's Office Locations
ROP Consultants of Florida, PA8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 117, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 709-2211Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was very patience with my child who has delays. Has a very good appointment. Office was clean and staff was very helpful.
About Dr. Tracy Crnic, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1255309514
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern MC
- UTMB Galveston
- Kans U Mc
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crnic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crnic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crnic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crnic has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crnic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crnic speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Crnic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crnic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crnic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crnic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.