Dr. Tracy Delorm, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delorm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Delorm, DDS
Overview
Dr. Tracy Delorm, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Stevens, WA.
Dr. Delorm works at
Locations
-
1
Chapel Hill Family Dentistry9514 4th St NE Unit 102, Lake Stevens, WA 98258 Directions (425) 441-9619Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delorm?
This is my new dentist and I've had two visits so far. Dr. DeLorm and her team have been great, very friendly and professional.
About Dr. Tracy Delorm, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1720171697
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delorm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delorm accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Delorm using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Delorm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delorm works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Delorm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delorm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delorm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delorm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.