Overview of Dr. Tracy Dobbs, MD

Dr. Tracy Dobbs, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Dobbs works at Tennessee Cancer Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.