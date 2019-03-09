Dr. Tracy Dobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Dobbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tracy Dobbs, MD
Dr. Tracy Dobbs, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Dobbs works at
Dr. Dobbs' Office Locations
-
1
Tennessee Cancer Specialists1415 Old Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 934-5800
-
2
Tn Cancer Specialists Pllc420 W Morris Blvd Ste 410, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 587-0491
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dobbs is the best - caring and experienced. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Tracy Dobbs, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1104826148
Education & Certifications
- Okla Meml Hosp
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobbs has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.