Dr. Tracy Eriksson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Eriksson's Office Locations
Office1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 223-6374Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1710912340
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eriksson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eriksson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eriksson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eriksson has seen patients for Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), Chronic Sinusitis and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eriksson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eriksson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eriksson.
