Dr. Tracy Gapin, MD

Urology
3.0 (48)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tracy Gapin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gapin works at Gapin Institute in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gapin Institute
    5911 N Honore Ave Ste 103, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Prostatitis
Prostate Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Prostatitis

Treatment frequency



Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gainswave for Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Sep 14, 2020
    Dr. Gapin is a wonderful doctor, he was kind and thorough, explained everything before and after my surgery. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone. Thank you, Dr. Gapin!
    Debbe Skirpan — Sep 14, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Tracy Gapin, MD
    About Dr. Tracy Gapin, MD

    Urology
    • Urology
    Specialties
    25 years of experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1841387206
    • 1841387206
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Florida
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Gapin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gapin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gapin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gapin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Gapin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gapin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gapin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gapin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

