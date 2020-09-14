Dr. Tracy Gapin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gapin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Gapin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Gapin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gapin works at
Locations
Gapin Institute5911 N Honore Ave Ste 103, Sarasota, FL 34243 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gapin is a wonderful doctor, he was kind and thorough, explained everything before and after my surgery. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone. Thank you, Dr. Gapin!
About Dr. Tracy Gapin, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841387206
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gapin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gapin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gapin works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Gapin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gapin.
