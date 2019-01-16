See All Plastic Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Tracy Harvey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (25)
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tracy Harvey, MD

Dr. Tracy Harvey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.

Dr. Harvey works at Charleston ENT - West Ashley in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Mt. Pleasant Office
    2295 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 766-7103
  2. 2
    Charleston Plastic Surgery
    180 Wingo Way Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 766-7103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Surgery Center Of Charleston
    1849 Savage Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 576-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tracy Harvey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184655862
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Univ Sc
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
