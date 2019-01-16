Dr. Tracy Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Harvey, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracy Harvey, MD
Dr. Tracy Harvey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
South Mt. Pleasant Office2295 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 766-7103
Charleston Plastic Surgery180 Wingo Way Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 766-7103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgery Center Of Charleston1849 Savage Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 576-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
RN with 20 years of experience, was told by other MD's and NP's to choose Dr. Harvey based on their results and others. Boy were they right! He is PHENOMENAL as a surgeon and I am beyond thrilled with my tummy tuck and breast lift results. No complications one month out from surgery and I only had 3 days of dull pain in my abdomen from where my stomach muscles were tightened. No pain in breast incisions or abdominal incision. WOW! I will forever recommend him, he is so wonderful!!
About Dr. Tracy Harvey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Sc
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.