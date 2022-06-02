Dr. Tracy Hemmerdinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemmerdinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Hemmerdinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Tracy Hemmerdinger, MD
Dr. Tracy Hemmerdinger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY.
Dr. Hemmerdinger works at
Dr. Hemmerdinger's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 1978 Crompond Road1978 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions
Cold Spring, NY- Route 9D Office1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hemmerdinger?
I went into labor in the middle of the night and couldn't make it to the planned hospital. Dr. Hemmerdinger saved my life, with no records or prior knowledge of me. We were rushed to an emergency c-section at 34 weeks and even after complications, my daughter and I were well and safe after the procedures. She was calm, collected and very caring throughout the whole process. I switched over to her as my OBGYN because of the love, honesty, and great information that she provides.
About Dr. Tracy Hemmerdinger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1992739395
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemmerdinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemmerdinger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemmerdinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemmerdinger works at
Dr. Hemmerdinger has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemmerdinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hemmerdinger speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemmerdinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemmerdinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemmerdinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemmerdinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.