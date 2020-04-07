Overview

Dr. Tracy Hendershot, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mineral Wells, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hendershot works at Fruth Pharmacy 17 in Mineral Wells, WV with other offices in Parkersburg, WV and Belpre, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.