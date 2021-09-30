See All Pediatricians in Muskogee, OK
Pediatrics
Dr. Tracy Hoos II, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Muskogee, OK. 

Dr. Hoos II works at Hoos Pediatric And Adolescent Care, PLLC in Muskogee, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hoos II' Office Locations

    Hoos Pediatric And Adolescent Care
    904 W Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK 74401 (918) 910-7991
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Salivary Gland Cyst
Separation Anxiety
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tension Headache
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 30, 2021
    wonderful doctor
    Kaitlynne C., CMA — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Tracy Hoos II, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1568660728
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Hoos II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoos II is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hoos II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoos II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoos II works at Hoos Pediatric And Adolescent Care, PLLC in Muskogee, OK. View the full address on Dr. Hoos II's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoos II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoos II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoos II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoos II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

