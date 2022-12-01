See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (167)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tracy Jakob, MD

Dr. Tracy Jakob, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Jakob works at Houston Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jakob's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Katy Office
    18300 Katy Fwy Ste 605, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 578-1910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 167 ratings
    Patient Ratings (167)
    5 Star
    (151)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tracy Jakob, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346223856
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tex Sw
    Internship
    • U Tex SW|University Tex Sw
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Jakob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jakob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jakob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jakob works at Houston Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jakob’s profile.

    Dr. Jakob has seen patients for Ear Ache, Vertigo and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jakob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    167 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

