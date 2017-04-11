See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Lakewood, WA
Dr. Tracy Johnson, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.8 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Tracy Johnson, MD

Dr. Tracy Johnson, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. 

Dr. Johnson works at Tracy Johnson,DDS in Lakewood, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Lakewood
    9101 Bridgeport Way SW Ste D, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Maxillary Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 11, 2017
    Very friendly staff and dr johnson as well .... explained everything .... dud not feel rushed
    Dawn trevino in Lakewood — Apr 11, 2017
    About Dr. Tracy Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1548241219
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

