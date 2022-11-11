Overview

Dr. Tracy Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at The Pearl Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.