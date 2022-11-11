See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Tracy Katz, MD
Dr. Tracy Katz, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tracy Katz, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Katz works at The Pearl Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cold Sore, Herpes Simplex Infection and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Samuel H. Adams II DDS Pllc
    550 Post Oak Blvd Ste 550, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 497-1417
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hair Loss
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hair Loss

Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Great office and staff, and Dr. Katz is clear and thorough. Highly recommend for medical as well as cosmetic issues.
    — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Tracy Katz, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578792776
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
