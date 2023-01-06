See All Podiatric Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Tracy Klimaz, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Virginia Beach, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tracy Klimaz, DPM

Dr. Tracy Klimaz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Klimaz works at Sentara Podiatry in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klimaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Podiatry PC
    5253 Providence Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 495-6113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Today was my first visit to this office and Dr. Klimaz. I found her to be professional, knowledgeable, to the point, and efficient. If you want a "feel good" or "tell me what I wanna to hear" doctor, she may not be for you. However, she is very knowledgeable and gets you in and out. Don't get me wrong, she was very nice but she is a pro and the procedure took her just minutes to complete (ingrown toenails) and she was gone. Yeah me! I was out!! Last but not least, the staff was very kind and answered all my questions about aftercare. I will definitely go back when needed!
    Candace Garrett — Jan 06, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Tracy Klimaz, DPM
    About Dr. Tracy Klimaz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982867057
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Klimaz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klimaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klimaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klimaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klimaz works at Sentara Podiatry in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Klimaz’s profile.

    Dr. Klimaz has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klimaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Klimaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klimaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klimaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klimaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.