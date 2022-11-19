See All Podiatrists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Tracy Leavitt, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Henderson, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tracy Leavitt, DPM

Dr. Tracy Leavitt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Dr. Leavitt works at Affiliated Podiatry in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Leavitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Podiatry
    68 N Pecos Rd Ste A, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 456-1441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Tracy Leavitt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851543557
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Leavitt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leavitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leavitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leavitt works at Affiliated Podiatry in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Leavitt’s profile.

    Dr. Leavitt has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leavitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leavitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leavitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

